Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man drowned Monday afternoon on the Crystal Coast.

Emerald Isle Emergency Services got a call around 1:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of Ocean Drive for a man in the water, according to a news release from the town.

Joshua Bishop, of Roanoke, Virginia was pulled from the water by firefighters and two lifeguards.

The town says the 36-year-old man was declared dead at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City about an hour later.

Yellow flags were flying along the beach Monday as rip current risks were considered low.

