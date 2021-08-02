Advertisement

VSP investigates single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT
ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A. Johnson is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash happened on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. along Route 276 on Cross Keys Rd. just south of Route 994 on Iron Horse Rd.

Johnson says a 2019 Ford Ranger was traveling south on Rt. 276 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with an embankment.

The driver of the Ford, Joseph A. Monger Jr., 69, of Elkton, VA, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Johnson adds that Monger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

