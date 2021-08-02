Western State Hospital donates PB for BRAFB

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Western State Hospital employees participated in a donation initiative to support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) by initiating a friendly competition encouraging staff to bring in peanut butter.

The hospital employees have participated in many initiatives for the BRAFB over the years, with the peanut butter drive first being held in 2014.

Why peanut butter? Many families rely on the school system to provide food/nutrition for their children. However, weekends and summer can be really difficult with the schools not in session.

The food bank supports many organizations who prepare backpacks filled with food items to help these families through these challenges. Peanut butter fits well in the backpacks, it’s nutritious and it will feed the entire family.

This year’s drive went from July 12-23 and the employees brought in 2,050 jars of peanut butter. Even amid the staffing shortages and the on-going stress from over 16 months of operating under COVID protocols, the employees of WSH show their generosity and are committed to supporting the community.

