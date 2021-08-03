HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Broadway.

The Gobblers were a breakout team during the 2021 spring season, posting a 4-2 overall record after winning just one game in 2019.

“Our guys got to get four wins and we were 14 points away from being 6-0 last year,” said Broadway head coach Danny Grogg. “Which, I know it was 14 points, but at the end of the day our guys got to experience what it was like to have a winning program and I think that they are going to be able to build off of that this year.”

Broadway did lose a number of talented seniors that factored into the spring success but the cupboard isn’t bare. Quarterback Landen Stuhlmiller, who also plays defensive back, is one of the most complete players in the Valley District and the Gobblers bring back experience along the offensive and defensive lines.

“We built up a lot of confidence,” said Stuhlmiller. “The morale for this team, it changed all of it. I think the spring was huge for the success we are going to have this year.”

20-Yard Dash: Broadway

2021 Spring Record: 4-2 Overall (Missed Region 3C Playoffs)

Head Coach: Danny Grogg

Player to Watch: Landen Stuhlmiller (Quarterback/Defensive Back)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - vs. Fluvanna County

9/3 - at Strasburg

9/10 - vs. William Monroe

9/17 - vs. Fort Defiance

10/1 - at Central

10/8 - at Turner Ashby*

10/15 - at Harrisonburg*

10/22 - vs. Rockbridge County*

10/29 - vs. Spotswood*

11/5 - at Waynesboro

*denotes Valley District game

