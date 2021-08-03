Advertisement

Attorney considers subpoenas in skill games lawsuit

Businesses that hosted skill games disabled the devices in July, when the state ban took effect.
Businesses that hosted skill games disabled the devices in July, when the state ban took effect.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - No date has been set for a lawsuit challenging Virginia’s ban on skill games, but pre-trial motions could soon include subpoenas for some Virginia officials.

So says Franklin County Senator Bill Stanley, who represents former NASCAR driver and truck stop owner Hermie Sadler in his company’s lawsuit against the Commonwealth.

“And I think the next thing your going to see is I’m going to issue subpoenas for depositions for some pretty significant people,” Stanley told WDBJ7 this week, “for why they chose to eliminate skill games, and on what rationale they did it, and maybe what bias they employed in doing it.”

Convenience stores, truck stops and other businesses across the state disabled the machines on July first, after the General Assembly prohibited the devices. There are at least two active lawsuits challenging the ban.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists can expect delays due to tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash causes I-81 backup in Augusta Co.
VSP investigates single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County
A large crowd came out to the Winchester Medical Center to protest Valley Health’s COVID-19...
Large crowd protests Valley Health employee vaccine mandate
Virginia State Police uniform patch
Motorists charged following four-vehicle crash
Local pediatrician talks COVID vaccines for children under 12

Latest News

In Harrisonburg city schools had all of their HVAC systems evaluated early in the pandemic and...
Working to improve air quality in Valley schools
Protests happened August 2 at the courthouse. (WHSV)
Augusta County protesters and counter-protesters clash
Blood pressure being taken
UVA researchers discover essential blood pressure findings
LGBTQ Center opens doors as a safe space