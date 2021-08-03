Boy dies after being shot in Roanoke home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A little boy has died after being shot at a Roanoke home Monday night, according to Roanoke Police.

The boy, under the age of ten, was taken to a hospital after the shooting in the 1600 block of Queen Ann Drive SE.

Roanoke Police say the boy was shot inside the house, and believe this is an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing.

The name and specific age have not been released.

No one has been arrested.

The incident took place at Jamestown Place, an apartment complex run by Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, whose Executive Director David Bustamante released a statement:

The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners, team members and I are deeply saddened to learn about the death of one of our young residents. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. We will assist the family members who lost their loved one with all of our resources. We are ready to provide grief counselors on site for the family and our staff is working with other community partners to help them in any way we can.

