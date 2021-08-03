Advertisement

Bridgewater Retirement Community brings back mask requirements

Bridgewater Retirement Community in Rockingham County.
Bridgewater Retirement Community in Rockingham County.(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater Retirement Community took to Facebook Tuesday to announce the return of face masks in their indoor spaces.

According to the post, this decision comes after seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Rockingham County. BRC says as of now, they are not changing visitor policies and will continue to follow CDC guidelines.

They ask anyone who has not been vaccinated yet to get their shot to reverse the “troubling” new upward trend of cases.

With the positivity rate and number of new cases in Rockingham County rising sharply, we are back to requiring masks in...

Posted by Bridgewater Retirement Community on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

