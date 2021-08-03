Comfortable week but a stalled front stays east

TUESDAY: A stationary front will be off our coast for most of this week, which will throw a few clouds our way, but unfortunately, the front is going to be too far east to bring beneficial rain to the area.

Clouds thin as we go through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and a few spots around 80. Feeling wonderful for early August.

Turning more partly cloudy for tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. In the low 60s for the Valley.

WEDNESDAY: Mild in the morning with temperatures in the 60s. With that stalled front to our east, we’ll keep at least a few clouds around for the day, especially early in the day. By the afternoon, we should see plenty of sunshine, and this will help warm us up a bit from what we saw yesterday. Temperatures on the pleasant side with highs in the upper 70s for our West Virginia locations and the low 80s for the Valley. Overall another really nice and comfortable early August day.

A beautiful evening with more clearing and temperatures in the 70s. Staying mild and comfortable overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s early. The stationary boundary off the coast begins to drift further away today, and this will keep skies clear for the day. Expecting more sunshine again today. Still a very comfortable summer day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Mostly clear for the overnight hours and feeling pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper 50s for West Virginia and into the low 60s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s and a good bit of sunshine. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and turning much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, turning mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: The heat returns as we head into the weekend. A pleasant morning with temperatures quickly into the 70s. More clouds than sun in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. For the night, mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mild in the morning with temperatures quickly on the rise. Lots of sunshine today and hot for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s for West Virginia locations, and near 90 for the Valley. A warmer evening and overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Warm to start the day as temperatures will quickly get into the 80s in the morning. Very hot for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near 90 for West Virginia. Into the lower 90s for the Shenandoah Valley.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.