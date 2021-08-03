Advertisement

Harrisonburg’s school superintendent to recommend mask wearing this fall

Students back in class last school year wearing face masks.
Students back in class last school year wearing face masks.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg City School Board will meet to discuss mitigation strategies for this upcoming school year.

Back in June, the Virginia Department of Health and Department of Education released new guidance, giving local school divisions the choice of requiring masks this fall.

Dr. Michael Richards, division superintendent, says Tuesday night he will recommend to the school board that masks should be worn indoors by all but be optional while outside.

“Our outdoor learning spaces will afford ample opportunities for masks to be removed during the day,” Richards said. “Another reason for my recommendation is that wearing masks indoors will reduce or possibly eliminate the need to quarantine staff and students, which means more in-person learning.”

The first day of school for the Friendly City begins August 17.

WHSV will continue to update this story during Tuesday night’s meeting which begins at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

