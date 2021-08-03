Advertisement

JMU poets preview upcoming work

Jordanne Alexander
Jordanne Alexander(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two poets affiliated with James Madison University shared details about upcoming projects.

The Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University is the nation’s first academic center devoted to black poetry. Now, the 2021 Carmen R. Gillespie Fellowship will honor the late scholar who studied at the center.

Furious Flower founder Dr. Joanne Gabbin shared the importance of preserving the legacy of her former student.

“I wanted to make sure that her name was etched in the future of the Furious Flower Poetry Center.”

JMU senior Jordanne Alexander was recently awarded the fellowship for the upcoming academic semester.

“Poetry has a very special place in my heart. It means expression, it means being myself. It means talking about all the topics that can be talked about,” Alexander said.

Alexander will develop a project related to black poetry this fall.

Another JMU-affiliated poet, Angela Carter, previewed her new book along with a new printing press.

“What makes us a person? Things happen to us and we never have the answers... maybe the bigger question we ask is: why did it happen? Writing gives us a way to explore that. It’s a form of human connection and a way of honesty,” Carter said.

2nd Avenue Press is now open to submissions for books of full-length poetry.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodney Turnboo
Harrisonburg Police searching for missing elderly man
On Saturday Auto Body Pro Shop in Harrisonburg held a car show to raise money for the family of...
Auto shop hosts car show for Dayton boy battling cancer
David Lapides. Photo courtesy UVA Health
UVA doctor appeals bond decision
Crowds gathered at the Augusta County School Board meeting on July 29 to discuss policy updates...
Augusta County School Board’s refusal to enact state policy could lead to legal action, attorneys say
VSP investigates single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County

Latest News

Staunton City Council during a meeting at City Hall in downtown Staunton.
Staunton Council getting ready for annual retreat
Kinetic Kids
Local gym developing confident athletes
Garbers Church Road shared use path construction
Shared use path in Harrisonburg to be completed soon
Rail trail study still accepting public comment
Rail trail study still accepting public comment