LGBTQ Center opens doors as a safe space

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - 60% of transgender and nonbinary young Americans have engaged in self harm in the last 12 months.

Experts say this may be because nonconforming youth experience family rejection, bullying and harassment or feel unsafe in their identity.

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center has opened their doors for a safe space for students amid policy...
The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center has opened their doors for a safe space for students amid policy updates. (WHSV)(WHSV)

The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center has opened their doors as a safe space for youth in the Valley. Their services are always available, but they’ve emphasized the importance since the Augusta County School Board failed a policy to allow students to use the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

Emily Sproul with the Center was at the school board meeting and says she is still reeling from it.

“They voted that their non-discrimination policy that already exists covers what’s in those model policies,” Sproul said.

Some attorneys believe the school district could face lawsuits or lose funding if they refuse to implement the policies. Sproul says the state’s updated policies are clear on documentation, which is where the school’s policy lacks.

Sproul says they plan on staying in contact to make sure all students feel safe.

“As the school year progresses, we will be watching for any sort of activity that does not follow those policies,” she said.

She adds that anyone who isn’t in the LGBTQ community doesn’t understand what members go through, so it’s important to allow time to talk with people who understand.

“We offer those spaces really just as a way to give folks a chance to meet other people who are going through the same thing,” Sproul said.

Click here to make an appointment to talk with the Center.

