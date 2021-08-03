Advertisement

Local gym developing confident athletes

Kinetic Kids
Kinetic Kids(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All eyes are on Team USA women’s gymnastics as Simone Biles returns to the beam event on Tuesday in Toyko.

Biles withdrew from the other events to focus on her mental health. The world has been given a glimpse into the pressure that weighs heavily on many athletes. This pressure often starts from a young age.

Kinetic Kids offers classes for kids starting at the age of two years old. Young kids are exposed to the sport in a welcoming atmosphere, with a priority on establishing foundational skills.

Kinetic Kids owner and instructor Renae Robertson shared her approach to developing gymnasts on and off the mat.

“We’re teaching gymnastics skills but the number one skill we’re teaching is confidence. That’s more important than any skill they come out with.”

Robertson also voiced her support for Biles along with the four-time gold medalist’s decision to put mental health first. Biles, along with other elite athletes, has sparked an important conversation about the impacts of pressure on mental well-being.

