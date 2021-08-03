Luray PD in search of missing juvenile

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Luray Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Harley Rain Cowens, a 15-year-old female who has been missing since July 27.

Harley has dark purple hair, and was last seen wearing blue and white patterned pants with brown sandals.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Harley, Luray PD asks that you please call 540-743-5343.

