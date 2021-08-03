Advertisement

Luray PD in search of missing juvenile

Police say Harley left her house between 3 p.m. July 27 and the morning hours of July 28.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Luray Police Department is seeking assistance in locating Harley Rain Cowens, a 15-year-old female who has been missing since July 27.

Harley has dark purple hair, and was last seen wearing blue and white patterned pants with brown sandals.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Harley, Luray PD asks that you please call 540-743-5343.

