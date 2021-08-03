Advertisement

More than 1,000 earthquakes rock Yellowstone in July

By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – Scientists say July was a really shaky month at Yellowstone National Park.

One expert called it a “doozy.”

The U.S. Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity this week.

It says seismologists reported more than 1,000 minor quakes around Yellowstone last month.

It’s the most quakes reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were a part of seven different swarms.

A swarm is a series of small quakes that happen back-to-back over a short period.

The agency says the largest single swarm saw more than 760 earthquakes hit beneath Yellowstone Lake.

