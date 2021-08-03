Page County to host public forum on broadband

PAGE CO., Va. (WHSV) - Page County Public Forum is hosting a Zoom meeting Wednesday, August 25 to discuss broadband and high speed internet for the county.

The purpose of the meeting is to give an update on what has been achieved and what plans are for the future.

“This is certainly something that affects all of us and has been long talked about and eagerly awaited. We invite everyone to bring their questions and get the facts,” Co-Chair Nancy Boyer said.

The Zoom is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. that Wednesday. Community members who wish to participate can find the meeting here.

Those interested can join the Zoom on Wednesday, August 25. (Page County Public Forum | WHSV)

