Rail trail study still accepting public comment

The possible 48.5-mile recreational trail on an inactive railroad segment that would pass through the Shenandoah Valley.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has been undergoing a study for a possible 48.5-mile recreational trail on an inactive railroad segment that would pass through the Shenandoah Valley.

DCR recently held a survey to see if the community had any interest in the proposed ‘rail trail’ and found a majority of people do.

Kelly McClary, Director of Planning and Recreation Resources at DCR, said they had over 9,000 participants in the survey but ultimately this is just the beginning.

“At the end of the day, the study was the very beginning step of ‘is it even of interest in this part of the world? Would there be people that would encourage the general assembly to proceed in moving forward with any kind of structure?’” McClary said.

McClary said now they are working to present the study to the General Assembly by November 1st, but are still accepting input from the community.

If you would like to share your thoughts, public comment closes August 21st.

You can find more information on the study, a recording of the survey results webinar, and a place to submit public comment here.

