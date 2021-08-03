Shared use path in Harrisonburg to be completed soon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Garbers Church Road shared use path has been years in the making but director of Harrisonburg’s public works department, Tom Hartman, says they cannot wait to have the community step foot on the path.

Once complete, the shared use path will be 10-feet wide and two miles long, and will connect much of the western side of the city.

Hartman said they are eager to open it up to the public, especially for students.

“We’ve been working with the city schools to help find new path ways for students and parents to get to and from school, especially with the pandemic and COVID restrictions and limited capacity on buses. We’ve been working closely with schools to make sure that there is infrastructure and where there is infrastructure we have places to put it on maps so parents know ‘hey, I can take this sidewalk or take this shared use path,’” Hartman said.

The path will connect Harrisonburg high school to Bluestone Elementary School, pass through the Heritage Oaks Golf Course and Hillandale park, and ultimately getting to Thomas Harrison Middle School and Westover Park.

Hartman said this week they are preparing to pave the first segment of the trail near Garbers Church, which will pass by the elementary school and make its way into the park.

He said they’re also working on installing a bridge for the path in Hillandale Park.

The path is set to be completed in November.

“We’re excited. We’re going to plan some type of ribbon cutting where we have council members and the public come out and kind of celebrate the hard work that staff had to get it to here, and then open up to the public to use,” Hartman said.

