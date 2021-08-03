Advertisement

Spotted lanternfly is a risk for Virginia vineyards

Spotted Lanternfly (Source: PA Department of Agriculture)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An invasive insect from Asia has been found in Albemarle County, posing a big risk to vineyards and orchards.

Crops infested with the spotted lanternfly usually have be dug up and new ones replanted in their place.

King Family Vineyards says it is aware of the threat, and is closely monitoring this bad bug.

“It’s an extremely big threat that could result in a lot of crop loss, crop damage,” Co-owner of King Family Vineyards James King said. “It could result in vineyard managers and owners, having to really pivot and figure out a way to either deal with a pest directly, or somehow pivot and create some type of new products or on farm activity that can keep them afloat financially.”

If you see spotted lanternflies, you can report it on the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s website.

Local pediatrician talks COVID vaccines for children under 12

