State of JMU: Baseball

Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison baseball program.
Our "State of JMU" series takes a look at the James Madison baseball program.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our “State of JMU” series takes a look at the James Madison baseball program.

Head Coach: Marlin Ikenberry (7th Season - 126-133 Overall)

2021 Season: 11-17 Overall (Did not qualify for CAA Tournament)

Chase DeLauter (OF/LHP): .385 batting average, 7 home runs in 42 career games

Head coach Marlin Ikenberry signed one-year contract extension in offseason

Jeff Bourne, JMU Director of Athletics, on JMU baseball program:

“We need to win a CAA Championship. We really do. Baseball is a sport in this part of the country, and especially at JMU given the past history of that sport, where we should be really good...I look for them next year to be really competitive and I hope they are competitive in the championship series, would be my goal and I look at the team. There are wonderfully talented young men on that team.”

