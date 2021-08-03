UVA researchers discover essential blood pressure findings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with the University of Virginia say they’ve discovered something the medical community has spent 60 years looking for.

A team from the UVA School of Medicine says it found the location of natural blood pressure barometers inside our bodies. These barometers detect changes in blood pressure, then make adjustments to hormone levels to keep us stable.

No one knew where these natural sensors were located, until now.

“This is a first step to understanding the basic biology of this mechanism,” UVA Professor of Pediatrics Maria Luisa S. Sequeira Lopez said. “And hopefully, this will also allow us to understand how disease develops, and eventually how to stop it, or curate, or prevent them.”

While this research was specific to the kidney, the team says its findings could hopefully be applied to cells in other parts of the body in later research.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.