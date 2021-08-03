Advertisement

VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in Goochland County.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old Virginia man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Investigators say a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle crossed the center line on Route 522, or Sandy Hook Road, when it hit a Chevrolet Silverado around 10:15 p.m.

Mason T. Clemons, a Gum Springs, Virginia, resident was operating the motorcycle and wearing a helmet. Police say he died at the scene of the accident near Jackson Shop Road.

A woman driving the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Motorists can expect delays due to tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash causes I-81 backup in Augusta Co.
VSP investigates single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police uniform patch
Motorists charged following four-vehicle crash
A large crowd came out to the Winchester Medical Center to protest Valley Health’s COVID-19...
Large crowd protests Valley Health employee vaccine mandate
Route 254 along Hermitage Rd. in Augusta County.
Augusta County Traffic Safety Enforcement Operation

Latest News

Bridgewater Retirement Community in Rockingham County.
Bridgewater Retirement Community brings back mask requirements
Police say Harley left her house between 3 p.m. July 27 and the morning hours of July 28.
Luray PD in search of missing juvenile
AAPI heritage month historical marker contest
Northam announces five new historical highway markers for AAPI history
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and State Police team up to patrol high-collision roads
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and State Police team up to patrol high-collision roads