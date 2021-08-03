Advertisement

WATCH: Governor Ralph Northam hosts webinar with Dr. Fauci for healthcare providers

Drs. Northam, Fauci and other state health leaders are expected to address ways in which...
Drs. Northam, Fauci and other state health leaders are expected to address ways in which healthcare providers can address vaccine hesitancy and educating patients about COVID-19 vaccines.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This evening, Governor Ralph Northam is hosting a webinar with Dr. Anthony Fauci for healthcare providers. Drs. Northam, Fauci and other state health leaders are expected to address ways in which healthcare providers can address vaccine hesitancy and educating patients about COVID-19 vaccines.

Local pediatrician talks COVID vaccines for children under 12

