Working to improve air quality in Valley schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is proposing $500 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan funds to go toward improving air quality in public schools.

In Harrisonburg, city schools had all of their HVAC systems evaluated early in the pandemic and renovated some of them. School officials say the proposed funding could help them continue to update their systems.

“We’d have to go through step by step and look at each school and look at each building,” said Craig Mackail HCPS chief operating officer. “It may involve some air handlers, it may involve some filtering systems it may involve some front end systems to improve that air quality and there’s always room to do that.”

Some of the improvements the schools have already made include outdoor learning, air purifiers in classrooms and lights that improve air quality. “We have a thing called UVC lights in the ceilings, which actually is a unit that replaces a fluorescent tube lighting, and it sucks the air in goes across a UVC light which disinfects the air and puts it back into the classroom,” said Mackail.

Mackail said he is confident in all of the school’s air quality, but staff are always looking to improve old systems when they can.

