20-Yard Dash: Harrisonburg

The Blue Streaks have a new head coach for the 2021 fall season. Kyle Gillenwater takes over the reigns of the program after former head coach Josh Carico stepped down a few weeks ago. Gillenwater joins the Blue Streaks after recently serving as defensive coordinator at East Rockingham and his coaching career includes experience at the collegiate level with stops at James Madison, Furman, and Bridgewater College.

“Harrisonburg has always had good athletes and good tradition,” said Gillenwater. “It’ll be a new start for the team, for the school, for myself...I’m very excited to take the next step and for the boys to take the next step.”

HHS is coming off a spring season that resulted in a 3-3 overall record and berth in the Region 5D playoffs. The Blue Streaks should again be one of the top contenders in the Valley District this fall. Players say they are excited to take the field under the guidance of their new head coach.

“I feel like we got a lot of new attitude around here, which is really good for us,” said senior WR/RB/LB Dante Edwards. “I feel like it’s going to be a different kind of season this year and I am excited.”

2021 Spring Record: 3-3 Overall (Lost in first round of Region 5D Playoffs)

Head Coach: Kyle Gillenwater

Player to Watch: Keenan Glago (Quarterback)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - at Albemarle

9/3 - vs. Handley

9/10 - at Millbrook

9/17 - vs. Orange Co.

9/24 - at William Fleming

10/1 - at Staunton

10/15 - vs. Broadway*

10/22 - at Turner Ashby*

10/29 - vs. Rockbridge County*

11/5 - vs. Spotswood*

*denotes Valley District game

