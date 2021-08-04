Advertisement

California reservoir falls to lowest level on record

By Brandon Clement
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE OROVILLE, Ca. - The water woes continue on the West Coast.

California’s Lake Oroville, the second largest reservoir of the state, has seen its water level fall to the lowest recorded level ever. On Wednesday, the lake dropped to nearly 643 feet above mean sea level which passed the all-time low that was set in 1977.

This comes one day after state water regulators voted in favor of an emergency order that limits water access for thousands of area farmers. Nearly half of California is in exceptional drought, according to the latest information from the US drought monitor.

