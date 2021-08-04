California reservoir falls to lowest level on record

LAKE OROVILLE, Ca. - The water woes continue on the West Coast.

California’s Lake Oroville, the second largest reservoir of the state, has seen its water level fall to the lowest recorded level ever. On Wednesday, the lake dropped to nearly 643 feet above mean sea level which passed the all-time low that was set in 1977.

Lake Oroville just set its all-time record low water level, only ~25% of its capacity.



About 4.5 years ago, it was 260 feet higher, and over 2 feet above flood pool when its spillway was damaged.



This comes one day after state water regulators voted in favor of an emergency order that limits water access for thousands of area farmers. Nearly half of California is in exceptional drought, according to the latest information from the US drought monitor.

