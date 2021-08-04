Community has chance to make comments on Waynesboro Greenway design Wednesday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is moving forward with phase three of the South River Greenway. It connects Ridgeview Park and Loth Springs Park near downtown.

On Wednesday, the city was hoping to get some input from the public on design details.

The design concept was voted on last year to create a separated bike and pedestrian path along 14th St. Now, with most of the plan details finished, the community has been invited to come out to the Waynesboro Library to see the impacts of the project and share their thoughts to mitigate any possible issues.

14th St. will be reduced to a one-way travel lane going up the street to slow cars down. The other side of the road will be separated by a buffer and will be used as a bike and pedestrian path.

Director of Planning Luke Juday says he doesn’t anticipate travel times to increase with the one-way lane. The biggest impact will be the loss of parallel parking on one side of the road, which several people are concerned about.

“So, we’ll be trying to figure out tonight if there are ways that we can try to provide additional parking anywhere in the area or somehow mitigate those concerns. Everything that’s happening is happening on the public right-of-way, so no one’s private parking is being affected,” Juday explained.

He hopes this will make it easier for everyone to get around Waynesboro and take advantage of the walkability of the city.

“It’s really set up to be walkable. It’s a very, great small-town feel, where you can walk to the grocery store, walk to school. The problem is that, really the only problem is the width of the roads and the amount of traffic that makes it unsafe to walk,” Juday said.

If you weren’t able to make it out to the public hearing, the city will still be accepting comments until August 13.

You can find all the details of the design on the planning department’s web page.

After that, engineers will be finalizing the design with construction scheduled for summer or fall of next year.

