Dog found shot, dumped in ditch

B.A.R.C Boone Animal Rescue Coalition
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone Animal Rescue Coalition is working to save a dog that was found shot and dumped in a ditch in the Cazy area of Boone County, West Virginia.

Officials originally believed the dog had been attacked by another animal, but X-rays confirmed the pup had been shot with a shotgun.

The dog is currently in critical condition.

The B. A. R. C Boone Animal Rescue Coalition post in Facebook saying in part, “We are thankful to the Good Samaritans with picked him up, kept him overnight and got him to the vet for us.”

The coalition is consulting with multiple vets to determine the best approach for his treatment and if surgery is an option.

The dog can move his legs but doesn’t want to sit up, members say.

In the post members also say the entrance wound is infected.

B.A.R.C Boone Animal Rescue Coalition
If you would like to donate to help cover the costs of his medical bills, the B. A. R. C. is asking for donations through Facebook. CLICK HERE.

