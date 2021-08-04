Front Royal Brewing Co. opens new location in Winchester, changes name

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - Front Royal Brewing Company (FRB) has announced plans to open a new location in Winchester, Virginia in mid-2022 and to change its name to Vibrissa Beer by the end of August 2021.

“With two locations and plans to expand our distribution footprint beyond Virginia into neighboring states, we need a name that is recognizable across a broad geographic area,” said Mike McCarthy, FRB’s General Manager, Head Brewer, and eight-time Great American Beer Festival (GABF) winner.

“With Mike’s brewing expertise, and the solid management team we’ve created, we can make a real impact on the beer scene, not only here in the Shenandoah Valley but nationally as well,” says Jeffery Carroll, FRB’s Marketing and Distribution Director.

FRB will be leasing space in the former Winchester Star Building at 2 North Kent Street. FRB says the space will include a large production brewhouse, taproom and restaurant, as well as an outdoor beer garden.

“We are thrilled that Vibrissa has chosen our building for their new Winchester business,” says Tom W. Byrd, Manager of North Kent Properties LLC, which owns the former Winchester Star building. “We have been very impressed with their Front Royal location and think that they will have great success in Winchester as well. Vibrissa is the type of tenant we hoped to find to anchor our site and we are excited to see their outstanding beer and food made inside the old Star building.”

FRB first opened its doors in May 2018. Since then, it has developed a broad regional customer base and claims to be a favorite among tourists and outdoor enthusiasts visiting Shenandoah National Park.

In addition to its beer, FRB says it offers creative, up-scale pub food. FRB’s beer is widely distributed across the Northern Virginia market, and distribution is expected to grow rapidly with the opening of the Winchester facility.

