The heat makes a return

**Due to numerous and ongoing wildfires out west we will still see some haze in the sky from time to time. Right now nothing looks to be hazy enough to affect air quality but until the fires are under control, this will continue likely for at least several more weeks if not longer.**

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful evening with a few clouds sticking around and temperatures in the 70s. Turning cooler and rather crisp yet refreshing for the night. Lows in the low 50s for our West Virginia locations. Mid to upper 50s for the Valley. A nice night for some open windows again.

THURSDAY: Comfortable and refreshing to start to the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Plenty of sunshine with some clouds building in for the afternoon and a warmer day with highs in the low to mid 80s. A weak upper level piece of energy will swing through the area today. This will set off a couple of isolated showers or even a storm for the afternoon and early evening. Most of this should start across our West Virginia areas but some will drift into the Valley. Overall a nice summer day with a little rain but it will be spotty so most of the area remains dry.

A beautiful evening as temperatures slip into the 70s. A fantastic summer night. Mostly clear for the overnight hours and feeling pleasant and refreshing. Lows in the low 50s for West Virginia and into the upper 50s to low 60s for the Valley.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures in the 60s and a good bit of sunshine. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and turning much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Another great Friday night yet more cloud cover. A very pleasant evening in the 80s. Overnight, turning mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mild in the morning with a good amount of cloud cover. Temperatures will start in the 60s and quickly rise into the 70s. More clouds than sun for the day with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. An isolated shower or storm for the afternoon but coverage will not be widespread. For the night, clearing skies and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s early, but we will start to turn up the heat throughout the day. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and turning hot but not humid. Highs in the mid 80s for West Virginia locations, and near 90 for the Valley. A warmer evening and overnight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Warm to start the day as temperatures will quickly get into the 80s in the morning and slightly muggy early. Very hot but not as humid for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near 90 for West Virginia. Into the lower to mid 90s for the Shenandoah Valley. Drink lots of water and take frequent breaks if you plan to spend prolonged periods of time outside this afternoon. For the night, warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Our hot pattern continues today and the humidity starts to build back in. Temperatures will once again rise into the 80s quickly this morning. Another sunny afternoon with hot temperatures. Highs near 90 for West Virginia and into the low to mid 90s for the Valley.

