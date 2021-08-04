HPD and HFD Participate in Active Shooter Training.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department and Harrisonburg Fire Department got together Wednesday for an afternoon of active shooter training at Divine Unity Community Church.

The first responders took part in realistic-style simulations throughout the building with actors improvising as innocent bystanders and armed suspects.

The idea is to make the training as real as possible for first responders to prepare for a worst case scenario.

