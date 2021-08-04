Advertisement

Hurricane season showing no signs of slowing

By CNN and NOAA
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlantic Hurricane Season got off to a record setting start this year and experts say it shows no signs of slowing down.

We’ve already had five named storms, and Hurricane Elsa was the earliest 5th named storm ever.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said conditions are still set for an above-average hurricane season. According to the latest outlook, 15 to 21 named storms are expected including the five we’ve already had.

7 to 10 of those named storms are expected to be hurricanes with 3 to 5 of them possibly becoming major hurricanes.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season ends on November 30th.

