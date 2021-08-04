Advertisement

Inmate dies after in-cell attack at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

The 63-year-old victim was pronounced dead after 9 p.m. on August 3 and was serving a 26-year...
The 63-year-old victim was pronounced dead after 9 p.m. on August 3 and was serving a 26-year sentence for forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate died after being attacked by another inmate inside a cell at Lawrenceville Correctional Center, the Virginia Department of Corrections says.

The 63-year-old victim was pronounced dead after 9 p.m. on August 3 and was serving a 26-year sentence for forcible sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

The attacker is serving a 22-year sentence for robbery, malicious wounding, and assault by an inmate or probationer on an employee.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

