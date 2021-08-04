Advertisement

At least 11 dead, others injured after van crashes in Texas

Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a...
Authorities say 11 are dead and more than a dozen injured after an overloaded van crashed on a remote south Texas highway.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENCINO, Texas (AP) — Investigators say an overloaded van carrying about 25 passengers has crashed on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, about 50 miles north of McAllen.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

Martinez said he believed most of the passengers were migrants.

The crash happened about 2 miles south of the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protests happened August 2 at the courthouse. (WHSV)
Augusta County protesters clash in Staunton
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
A large crowd came out to the Winchester Medical Center to protest Valley Health’s COVID-19...
Large crowd protests Valley Health employee vaccine mandate
Police say Harley left her house between 3 p.m. July 27 and the morning hours of July 28.
Luray PD: Missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll
WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll
20-Yard Dash: Harrisonburg (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Harrisonburg (2021)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th
During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Levar Stoney announced that employees should submit...
‘The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives’: Richmond mayor announces new vaccine mandate for city employees