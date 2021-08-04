Local girls get moving with Girls on the Run

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - All eyes are on a rising star in women’s track and field.

New Jersey native Athing Mu, 19, made history in Toyko when she became the second-youngest 800-meter champion in Olympic history. Mu also became the first American since 1968 to win this event at the Olympic Games.

As runners like Mu shine on the track in Tokyo, many young girls watch closely and dream of joining them on the track one day.

It turns out local girls can get moving today, thanks to the Shenandoah Valley council of Girls on the Run.

Girls on the Run was founded in 1996 to inspire girls to build confidence through sport. The program has impacted over two million girls nationwide and aspiring young runners in the Shenandoah Valley can register now.

Girls on the Run Executive Director Annoica Ingram shared one lesson girls can learn from the program.

“It’s going to be hard at first but you can do it,” she said. “That’s the big mantra. All these girls feel connected as a part of a team and that helps launch them into sports.”

Girls on the Run athletes increase their physical activity by more than forty percent after completing the program. The program is currently recruiting coaches and host sites for the fall season.

Girls can find more information on the upcoming season here.

