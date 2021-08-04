Local nonprofit exposes students to potential careers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the school year quickly approaches, there are many chances for students to learn both inside and outside of the classroom.

On the Road Collaborative began in 2011, in an effort to expose young students to career opportunities in the community. This year, the organization will continue to offer after-school resources for local schools.

On the Road Collaborative Founder Brent Holsinger revealed his purpose in serving the next generation in the Shenandoah Valley.

“We believe that all kids deserve equal access to educational opportunities and really cool career experiences. We empower kids with opportunities and choices so they succeed in school but are also ready for those next steps after graduation,” Holsinger said.

On the Road Collaborative expects over 300 middle and high school students to participate in over 30 career enrichment courses this fall.

