Mary Baldwin introduces new chief diversity officer

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin University announced Monday that it has named a student inclusivity advocate as its new chief diversity officer.

Reverend Andrea Cornett-Scott will serve Mary Baldwin and promote campus-wide diversity, equity and inclusion. The university said in a press release that Cornett-Scott brings more than 25 years of experience in diversity strategies, inclusive programming and student-centered mentorship to the position.

Rev. Andrea Cornett-Scott steps into the role of Chief Diversity Officer at Mary Baldwin University (MBU).(Mary Baldwin University)

University leaders say the new position is to help empower students in every facet of campus life, and they hope to positively impact the community.

Cornett-Scott says when students feel welcomed and included on campus, they are more involved in the community. With a more diverse campus, Staunton will be more diverse, she said.

“Because we have such a wonderfully rich, diverse community on campus, it makes the Staunton community even more rich,” she said.

In the past, Cornett-Scott has helped students find community service projects and find work locally. She says community involvement is very important.

“I think that the programs that we do, especially through the office of inclusive excellence, are focused on community development,” she said.

Overall, she says she’s excited to get started in her new position.

“There’s going to be new work to do, and it’s going to take the work I’ve been doing over the last 25 years to the next level,” Cornett-Scott said.

