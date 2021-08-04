Advertisement

Mask mandate returns to Rockingham County Courthouse

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Courthouse has announced that as of Wednesday, August 4, all people in the courthouse must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The court says this change in policy is due to a rise in cases across the region and the CDC’s determination of transmission status for their jurisdictions.

The court adds that the clerk may allow their vaccinated staff to remain unmasked at their workstations provided they maintain social distancing and wear a mask when dealing with the public.

Unvaccinated staff must continue to wear masks. The court will have the option to decide if lawyers, witnesses and parties can remove their masks during a hearing.

