Pendleton Co. Schools gives update on masking this fall

Masks will be recommended for unvaccinated students and staff, but not required.
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDLETON CO., W.Va. (WHSV) - Pendleton County Schools took to Facebook to announce masking guidance plans for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Charles F. Hedrick says masks will be recommended, but not required, for those not vaccinated. Washing hands is recommended, and temperatures will continue to be checked upon entry into school buildings.

Hedrick says Pendleton County Schools will continue to follow the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources when it comes to isolation and quarantine.

All staff and parents are encouraged to make the best decisions for their own health and safety, and the health and safety of students.

