A spectacular meteor shower reaches its peak this week

(WHSV) - As we continue into August, the sky won’t be terribly busy but there is a major meteor shower that will peak.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 15 minutes of daylight. By Sunday August 15th, sunrise will move from 6:23 am to 6:30 am and sunset will move from 8:17 pm to 8:09 pm. This will bring us down to 13 hours and 39 minutes of daylight and up to 10 hours and 21 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

The International Space Station will not be viewable this week as it passes only during the daytime.

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time First Quarter Moon August 15th, 11:19 am Full Moon August 22nd, 8:01 am Third Quarter Moon August 30th, 3:13 am New Moon September 6th, 8:51 pm

August’s Full Moon

August’s Full Moon will occur on August 22nd and is known as the Sturgeon Moon. The name comes from the fact that giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most caught at this point of the summer. Sturgeon are known as “living fossils” and have been traced back 136 million years.

Other Interesting Events

On Tuesday August 10th, the young crescent moon will be shining a palm’s width to the right of Venus. This will be occurring after sunset in the western horizon.

On Thursday August 12th, the Perseid meteor shower will peak before dawn. This is when you will be able to see the most Perseid meteors. The shower’s radiant will be at its highest point in the northeastern sky. The Perseid meteor shower is most popular of the year and can deliver up to 100 meteors per hour at the peak. Many of these meteors are extremely bright and leave persistent trails. There will be plenty of meteors to see even just before or after the peak making Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night good nights to see a spectacular show. The crescent moon will set just after sunset on Thursday, leaving the night sky very dark for meteor-watching.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.