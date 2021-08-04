Advertisement

Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers

A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp....
A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market. The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday, Aug. 4, that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. is joining a growing list of retailers and restaurant chains offering educational assistance at select online institutions for its front-line workers amid a fiercely competitive labor market.

The Minneapolis-based discounter said Wednesday that it plans to spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs in business-oriented majors at select institutions such as University of Arizona and University of Denver.

Like a slew of other big names like Walmart, Taco Bell and Disney, Target is teaming up with Guild Education, a Denver startup that negotiates deals between companies and colleges for the program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protests happened August 2 at the courthouse. (WHSV)
Augusta County protesters clash in Staunton
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
A large crowd came out to the Winchester Medical Center to protest Valley Health’s COVID-19...
Large crowd protests Valley Health employee vaccine mandate
Police say Harley left her house between 3 p.m. July 27 and the morning hours of July 28.
Luray PD: Missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

The Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice reports that the 1967 copy of “Coins You Can Collect” by...
Library book returned after 50 years with $20 bill
Freshman congressman Rep. Cori Bush drew upon her experience with eviction to fight for an...
For Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, the eviction fight is personal
Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
The court says this change in policy is due to a rise in cases across the region and the CDC’s...
Mask mandate returns to Rockingham County Courthouse
Bullet holes scar a home’s exterior wall, on the outskirts of the municipality of Valparaiso,...
Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking toll