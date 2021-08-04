Advertisement

Uptick in crashes on I-81 in the last week

By Colby Johnson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There have been multiple crashes on interstate 81 over the past few days, including six tractor trailer involved accidents in the past week.

“Here in the valley we do have more truck traffic than some other areas of the country and when you have different levels of speed and different sizes of vehicles and you have those variables on the road that can contribute to some crashes,” said Sandy Myers, VDOT communications manager for the Staunton district.

So far this year there have already been 66 tractor trailer crashes on I-81 in Rockingham County and 71 in Augusta county, that’s according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The crashes and congestion have caused problems for trucking companies. “We haul a lot of produce so everything is just in time, so yeah we’ve been held up by a few of the accidents,” said Rick Blizzard, owner of Blizzard Transportation in Harrisonburg.

One possible factor in the increase in tractor trailer crashes is the change in drivers due to a severe driver shortage in the trucking industry. “A lot of the men and women that are getting out in the workforce now in trucks are not as experienced as some of the seasoned veterans you’re used to,” said Blizzard.

Blizzard adds that motorists should be patient with truck drivers and remember how much longer it takes them to stop and slow down. He says he hopes truckers are included in the conversation when future projects on I-81 are considered.

As crashes and traffic issues on 81 continue, VDOT hopes the I-81 corridor improvements over the next several years will help fix the issue. “We did a series of studies on the interstate to find out what areas were more prone to crashes, delays, and then we focused our proposed projects on those areas,” said Sandy Myers.

You can learn more about the I-81 Corridor Improvement project here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists can expect delays due to tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash causes I-81 backup in Augusta Co.
A large crowd came out to the Winchester Medical Center to protest Valley Health’s COVID-19...
Large crowd protests Valley Health employee vaccine mandate
VSP investigates single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police uniform patch
Motorists charged following four-vehicle crash
Local pediatrician talks COVID vaccines for children under 12

Latest News

Working to improve air quality in Valley schools
In Harrisonburg city schools had all of their HVAC systems evaluated early in the pandemic and...
Working to improve air quality in Valley schools
Businesses that hosted skill games disabled the devices in July, when the state ban took effect.
Attorney considers subpoenas in skill games lawsuit
Protests happened August 2 at the courthouse. (WHSV)
Augusta County protesters and counter-protesters clash