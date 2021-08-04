‘The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives’: Richmond mayor announces new vaccine mandate for city employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Stoney announced on Wednesday that all Richmond city employees, including those who telework, are required to be vaccinated. The change comes as a direct result of what the city is seeing in its own ranks, including a growing number of infections likely due to the delta variant and concern for children in the classroom.

Employees should submit proof of their vaccine status by Aug. 18 through the Virginia Department of Health. Employees who are not already vaccinated should begin the process so that they can be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

“We take this step not only to ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families, but also to safeguard the comfort and well-being of residents, customers, visitors and the public at large,” said Mayor Stoney. “The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives and truly beat this pandemic.”

Medical and religious exemptions will be offered. Medical exemptions must be signed by a licensed medical provider and religious exemption requests must be notarized.

All unvaccinated employees are required to take health and safety measures in accordance with guidance from the VDH.

“We take this step not only to ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families but also to safeguard the comfort and well-being of residents, customers, visitors and the public at large,” Mayor Stoney said. “The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives and truly beat this pandemic.”

The city says those who do not comply with the new vaccine mandates will be ‘subject to disciplinary action in accordance with the Department of Human Resources guidelines’.

Before the new guidelines were announced, councilwoman Stephanie Lynch said she’d like to see the vaccine required in schools.

“Personally, I’d love to see and I would support the mayor and superintendent in requiring a vaccine for all school and city employees for the health and well-being of our kids and families,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council.

Currently, Mayor Stoney says the mandate does not apply to schools. That decision will be up to the school board and the superintendent.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.