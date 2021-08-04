Valley police departments participate in National Night Out

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Law enforcement throughout the Shenandoah Valley had the chance to meet the people they protect and serve in a fun way for National Night Out.

Town of Timberville Police Chief J.R. Dodd said they were especially eager to be with people in their community after the past year.

“One of the problems we had last year, like everybody did with the pandemic, was you kind of become detached a little bit. We closed the office for safety and health concerns and that kind of thing,” Dodd said.

Tuesday evening, people in the Timberville community could come out and grab a fireman’s hat, a hot dog, and other fun activities.

“Just seeing everybody in the community out and mingling, having conversation, getting to see the firemen and the police officers,” Timberville resident Trenton Grimes said.

There was some friendly competition between the Timberville police and fire departments, and in a best two out of three games the fire department walked away with the trophy.

But, Chief Dodd said the ultimate prize is just being with their community.

“When they come to visit, see us here it is not during a moment of crisis, it’s not during a car wreck or anything like that, or somebody reporting a crime. It’s just nice and comfortable getting to meet the people in your community,” Dodd said. “National Night Out is actually a way to actually interact with people on that level because that is truly where we belong. Not driving in our cars as a nameless, faceless person.”

In Harrisonburg, officers made their way around the Friendly City, too.

Kelley Warner had her first National Night Out as Harrisonburg’s new police chief.

“This is a great night across our nation bringing communities together and we can’t stop doing that. We are doubling down in the city of Harrisonburg,” Warner said.

Warner was joined by the fire department and city staff, among others.

