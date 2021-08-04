Advertisement

Video released of initial condo collapse response

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: The contents of the video associated with this story may be disturbing to some.

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a Florida town have released body camera footage from the first police officers who responded to a building collapse that left 98 people dead.

The town of Surfside released the three videos Tuesday.

Officers arrived just minutes after the east side of Champlain Tower South pancaked in the earlier morning hours of June 24.

Each video lasts about 18 minutes. Clouds of dust billow as the officers make their way past the massive wreckage.

The officers can be seen calling for survivors and escorting residents away from the part of the building that was still standing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
A large crowd came out to the Winchester Medical Center to protest Valley Health’s COVID-19...
Large crowd protests Valley Health employee vaccine mandate
Police say Harley left her house between 3 p.m. July 27 and the morning hours of July 28.
Luray PD: Missing juvenile found safe
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

FILE - In this June 1, 2021 file photo, Mike Carey speaks at the kickoff of his 15th...
Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House primary races
Body cam video details the initial response to June's deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
GRAPHIC: 'It's gone, it's gone' - Bodycam shows condo collapse response by police
FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo Wendy Sherman arrives to meet with Speaker of the House...
Lawmakers debate repealing Saddam Hussein-era war measures on Iraq
Appearing before the panel, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke up for one apparent...
Biden White House pushes to reveal Iraq war authorization