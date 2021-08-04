Advertisement

Weyers Cave Fire Company gets new truck, and now they might need another

The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company's rescue engine was damaged and taken out of service...
The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company's rescue engine was damaged and taken out of service when a car crashed into it.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - The Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company was on track with its plan to replace a firetruck every 10-12 years, until now.

Last month, after putting a brand new pump truck in service, another truck got hit by a car, and is out of service.

If you see a green firetruck in Augusta County, it’s likely the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company. “The first green one we got was in 1979,” said volunteer Fire Chief Alan Wampler.

Its latest firetruck, which cost more than $600,000, was added to the fleet a month ago.

“So roughly 15 days later after getting a new one in service that one got taken out of service,” stated Wampler.

Its 44,000-pound 2008 rescue engine, which at the time was parked in front of the station, was wrecked by a Dodge Charger.

“The vehicle come [sic] off the road and then hit the front of the engine right here, and then pushed it over right here where you see the oil spot,” said Wampler.

It’s a blow to the volunteer company and the people they serve, who ultimately pay for the trucks.

Wampler says they’ll work through it. “We still have two engines, and we have the ladder truck, and we have the tanker, and we have the brush truck.”

This all helps them respond to about 600 calls a year.

“We have good support from our community so whatever we decide, or what we feel we need to do or what’s best for us we’ll do it,” said Wampler.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the accident. As for the truck, Wampler says they’ll find out the extent of the damage and decide if it’s worth fixing.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists can expect delays due to tractor trailer crash.
Tractor trailer crash causes I-81 backup in Augusta Co.
A large crowd came out to the Winchester Medical Center to protest Valley Health’s COVID-19...
Large crowd protests Valley Health employee vaccine mandate
VSP investigates single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police uniform patch
Motorists charged following four-vehicle crash
Local pediatrician talks COVID vaccines for children under 12

Latest News

State of JMU: Baseball (2021)
State of JMU: Baseball (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Broadway (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Broadway (2021)
Valley police departments participate in National Night Out 2021
Valley police departments participate in National Night Out
Girls on the Run
Local girls get moving with Girls on the Run