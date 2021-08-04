Advertisement

WHSV Preseason Poll: Turner Ashby picked to win Valley District

Turner Ashby is considered the favorite to win the Valley District this fall.
Turner Ashby is considered the favorite to win the Valley District this fall.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby is considered the favorite to win the Valley District this fall.

The Knights claimed the top spot in the WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll. Turner Ashby earned five first-place votes and led the way with 66 points. Rockbridge County and Harrisonburg each earned one first-place vote.

The WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll was voted on by the district’s head coaches and two local media members: TJ Eck (WHSV) and Cody Elliott (Daily News-Record).

WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Turner Ashby (5) - 66 points

2. Rockbridge County (1) - 52 points

3. Harrisonburg (1) - 38 points

4. Broadway - 28 points

5. Spotswood - 26 points

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protests happened August 2 at the courthouse. (WHSV)
Augusta County protesters clash in Staunton
Photos show front-end damage to a Chevrolet Silverado after a fatal motorcycle crash in...
VSP: 18-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash
Virginia man drowns on Emerald Isle beach
A large crowd came out to the Winchester Medical Center to protest Valley Health’s COVID-19...
Large crowd protests Valley Health employee vaccine mandate
Police say Harley left her house between 3 p.m. July 27 and the morning hours of July 28.
Luray PD: Missing juvenile found safe

Latest News

RCBL Playoffs Highlights: Tuesday, August 3
RCBL Playoffs Highlights: Tuesday, August 3
State of JMU: Baseball (2021)
State of JMU: Baseball (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Broadway (2021)
20-Yard Dash: Broadway (2021)
Girls on the Run
Local girls get moving with Girls on the Run