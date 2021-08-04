WHSV Preseason Poll: Turner Ashby picked to win Valley District

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby is considered the favorite to win the Valley District this fall.

The Knights claimed the top spot in the WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll. Turner Ashby earned five first-place votes and led the way with 66 points. Rockbridge County and Harrisonburg each earned one first-place vote.

The WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll was voted on by the district’s head coaches and two local media members: TJ Eck (WHSV) and Cody Elliott (Daily News-Record).

WHSV Valley District Football Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. Turner Ashby (5) - 66 points

2. Rockbridge County (1) - 52 points

3. Harrisonburg (1) - 38 points

4. Broadway - 28 points

5. Spotswood - 26 points

