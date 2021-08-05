HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Wilson Memorial.

The Green Hornets are coming off a successful spring season that resulted in a 4-3 overall record. Drew Bugden made his debut as Wilson Memorial head coach in the spring and is hoping his team will continue to improve in the fall.

“I think we got a lot to be excited about,” said Bugden. “I think we’ve got some guys that can run and that’s always good to have. We’ll be a little bit faster than we were in the last couple years.”

While the Shenandoah District has been dominated by Riverheads and Stuarts Draft over the last few seasons, some believe Wilson Memorial could be a team to watch in both the district and Region 3C playoff race in 2021. The Green Hornets will likely be near the top of the WHSV Shenandoah District Football Preseason Poll when it’s released next Wednesday (8/11).

“I think we are really excited about this team,” said junior WR/DB Blake Rodgers. “We’ve got a lot of young players coming out. We got a lot of quick players. We got a lot of speed. I am really excited for this season.”

20-Yard Dash: Wilson Memorial

2021 Spring Record: 4-3 Overall (Missed Region 3C Playoffs)

Head Coach: Drew Bugden

Player to Watch: Ryan Mundie (RB/LB)

2021 Fall Schedule

8/27 - at Staunton*

9/3 - vs. Monticello

9/10 - at Rockbridge County

9/17 - at Waynesboro*

9/24 - at Spotswood

10/1 - at Western Albemarle

10/8 - at Fort Defiance*

10/15 - vs. Riverheads*

10/22 - vs. Stuarts Draft*

10/29 - vs. Buffalo Gap*

*denotes Shenandoah District game

