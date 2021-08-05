Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office provides update on body cameras

Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta County Sheriff's Office(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith sent WHSV a statement regarding body cameras. He says the Sheriff’s Office is in the process of going through vendors for the cameras and has been since July 22.

This comes as many community members have spoken up about the use of the cameras in county meetings and ongoing portests in front of the Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, Sheriff Smith says the aim of this study is to discover which platform works best for the unique circumstances of our locality.

“We aim to have the study process completed within ample time in advance of the budgeting process for next year,” said Smith.

Sheriff Smith says he and Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin will both address the Board of Supervisors once the study is complete.

