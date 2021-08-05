Augusta County Circuit Court reinforces face masks

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Circuit Court has announced that effective August 9, everyone entering the courthouse must wear a mask or other appropriate face covering.

Masks may be removed with permission of the judge in order for individuals to testify or to present their case.

Court officials say prior to entering the courthouse, any individual displaying illness, who has been ask to quarantine or self-isolate, has contracted or come into contact with anyone who has COVID-19, will not be allowed inside.

All people entering the courthouse are subject to answering questions regarding COVID-19 exposure and to having their temperature taken.

To reduce the number of individuals inside at one time, court officials say only attorneys, parties, necessary witnesses, interpreters, court personnel, court reporters, bailiffs, and those deemed necessary by the court and members of the press.

Court officials add that due to space limitations, not all witnesses may be allowed in the courthouse until they are called to testify.

