WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) took to Twitter late Thursday morning to announce that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in doors.

BRCC says this decision follows CDC recommendations and the VCCS mandate. The new mandate begins August 9.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, per CDC recommendations and VCCS mandate, BRCC will require everyone to wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status. Thank you. — Blue Ridge CC (@BRCCVirginia) August 5, 2021

